Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,439 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $61,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IYW opened at $199.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.04. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

