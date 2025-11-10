First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $86,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 330.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $451.69.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $503.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $288.00 and a twelve month high of $526.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

