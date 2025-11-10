Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $65,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

