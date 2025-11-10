Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2,687.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 23.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.2%

BOOT opened at $186.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average is $165.46. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,810. The trade was a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

