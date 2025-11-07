Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 3.7% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 129.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,647,000 after acquiring an additional 619,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,011,000 after acquiring an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $226.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of -754.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $3,159,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 998,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,244,077.45. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $766,590.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,010,643.05. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.