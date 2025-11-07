RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 13,355 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.52 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.