iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 229,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,459,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

