iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $68.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

