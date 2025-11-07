Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF $EMXF

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $313,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

