Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 465,810 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,810 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 1.38% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,114,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,821,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after buying an additional 268,573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 902,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

