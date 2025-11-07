Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Down 28.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) fell 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 212,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 62,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Nortec Minerals Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60.
About Nortec Minerals
Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.
