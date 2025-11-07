Raelipskie Partnership Buys 1,100 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Raelipskie Partnership raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after buying an additional 6,254,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,678. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

