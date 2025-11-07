Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 300,520 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,520 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $27,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,197,000 after buying an additional 73,269 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $48.22 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.