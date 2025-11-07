Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after buying an additional 1,438,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,017 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240,655 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

