Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 29.600-30.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 29.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6 billion-$21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.7 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 29.600-30.400 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.24.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $843.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $851.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $756.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.