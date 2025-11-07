Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 167 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LLY opened at $938.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $796.15 and a 200 day moving average of $775.03. The company has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $955.46.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

