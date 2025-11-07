Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) were down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 380,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 303,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Iconic Minerals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42.
About Iconic Minerals
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iconic Minerals
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.