Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

