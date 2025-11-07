Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 34,947 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $42,285.87. Following the sale, the director owned 3,787,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,843.54. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Luke Evnin sold 30,774 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $37,544.28.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Luke Evnin sold 90,164 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.08.

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,876.01.

On Friday, October 31st, Luke Evnin sold 73,192 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $93,685.76.

On Thursday, October 30th, Luke Evnin sold 55,795 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $79,786.85.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Luke Evnin sold 86,154 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $133,538.70.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Luke Evnin sold 44,327 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $72,696.28.

On Monday, October 27th, Luke Evnin sold 46,664 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $80,262.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. 118,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,261. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOWL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.