4,090 Shares in QuantumScape Corporation $QS Bought by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2,086.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 660.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 333.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 176,352 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,445,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,045.20. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss sold 400,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,997. This represents a 76.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,844,134 shares of company stock worth $41,397,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price objective on QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($36.67) million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.