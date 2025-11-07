Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.4%

HCC stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 79,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,330. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.75. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $384,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

