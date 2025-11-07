Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.
Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.4%
HCC stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 79,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,330. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.75. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04.
Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
