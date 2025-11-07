Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.24.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 545.22, a P/E/G ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $194.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $10,273,579.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,417,376.20. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

