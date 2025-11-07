Financial Survey: SC (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

SC (OTCMKTS:SCNG – Get Free Report) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SC and FutureFuel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FutureFuel $165.86 million 1.01 $15.50 million ($0.61) -6.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than SC.

44.6% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SC and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SC N/A N/A N/A FutureFuel -15.95% -13.47% -11.14%

Risk & Volatility

SC has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SC and FutureFuel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SC 0 0 0 0 0.00 FutureFuel 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given SC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SC is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Summary

SC beats FutureFuel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SC

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Strattner Financial Group Corp. is a subsidiary of Apollo Resources International, Inc.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, barges, and rail cars. FutureFuel Corp. is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

