DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.87, but opened at $49.50. DHL Group shares last traded at $49.5280, with a volume of 5,313 shares traded.

The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DHL Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DHL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DHL Group Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

About DHL Group

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

