Research Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Group Q1 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.69 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
CGI Group Price Performance
About CGI Group
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
