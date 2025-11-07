Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.6667.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
