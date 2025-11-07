Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.6667.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUPH

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.