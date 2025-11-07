CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.5390, with a volume of 4097326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 77.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 6.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.