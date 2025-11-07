Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $54.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.