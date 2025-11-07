Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $5.11. Organogenesis shares last traded at $5.1410, with a volume of 5,105,479 shares traded.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $150.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Stock Up 43.0%

The company has a market cap of $705.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

