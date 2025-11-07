Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.58 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

