Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

