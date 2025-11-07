Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 395,577 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,577 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.79% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 33.3%

DISV opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.