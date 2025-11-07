Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 134,668 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,668 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after acquiring an additional 159,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after buying an additional 110,232 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,223,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VYMI stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $86.39.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.