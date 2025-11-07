FFI (ASX:FFI) Insider Geoffrey Nicholson Purchases 7,854 Shares of Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Nicholson purchased 7,854 shares of FFI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.58 per share, with a total value of A$35,971.32.

FFI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.16.

FFI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 284.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. FFI’s dividend payout ratio is 81.25%.

FFI Company Profile

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; and ice creams and desserts.

