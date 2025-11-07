Critical Survey: Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OASMY) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Plus Therapeutics and Oasmia Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 1 0 4 2 3.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,434.65%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Oasmia Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.98 million ($1.91) -0.26 Oasmia Pharmaceutical $100,000.00 17.94 -$35.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Oasmia Pharmaceutical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasmia Pharmaceutical.

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasmia Pharmaceutical has a beta of 28.87, meaning that its stock price is 2,787% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Oasmia Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -357.85% N/A -117.72% Oasmia Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Oasmia Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical

Vivesto AB develops, produces, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology in Sweden. Its lead product is Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines cytotoxin docetaxel with XR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil to treat ovarian cancer. its animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a formulation of paclitaxel with its XR-17 encapsulation technology for the treatment of canine mastocytoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin to treat lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Vivesto AB in March 2022. Vivesto AB was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

