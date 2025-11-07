Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

