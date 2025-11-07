Olaplex’s (OLPX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Olaplex Price Performance

NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,390. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $723.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.77 million. Olaplex had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Olaplex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

