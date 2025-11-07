Insider Buying: Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) EVP Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Edward Quinn acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 36,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,830.36. This represents a 12.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cimpress Trading Up 0.4%

CMPR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,458. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.02%.The firm had revenue of $863.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.42 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 2.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $27,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.