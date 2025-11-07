Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Atb Cap Markets downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.47. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.3450, with a volume of 71,306 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CURLF. Cormark upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Curaleaf Stock Performance
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts predict that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
