Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.90, but opened at $65.90. Innodata shares last traded at $65.4550, with a volume of 509,187 shares.

The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Innodata from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 36.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innodata by 63.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Stock Up 11.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

