Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

