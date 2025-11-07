Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRVA. Barclays increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.88. 67,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 215.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

