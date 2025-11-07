Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 125,334 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,334 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $34,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.9%

QUAL opened at $192.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $184.70.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

