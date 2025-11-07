Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,610 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VGIT stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

