Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 8,846 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Applied Materials by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,792 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $233.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average is $183.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

