JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $153,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $48.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

