Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $67.51 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

