Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
