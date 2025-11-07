Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $975,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.38.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $489.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

