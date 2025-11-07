EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 10th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 3.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

